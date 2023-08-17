The Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun Master Gardeners will host a free online lecture on inviting a diversity of birds to the garden by planting native plants for both food and habitat. The lecture will teach attendees which trees and shrubs are best for native birds and an attractive, year-round bird oasis in the backyard.
The lecture will feature Eileen Boyle, the former director of Conservation and Research and director of Education at the nonprofit Mt. Cuba Center botanical garden. She was also a professor of horticulture at Mercer College in New Jersey and the director of horticulture at both the Philadelphia Zoo and the New York Botanical Garden.
The lecture is hosted in partnership with the Loudoun County Public Library and supported by funding from the from the Loudoun County Master Gardener Association and the Stephen Dunbar Memorial Fund.
“Building a Backyard Bird Oasis” will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Find the Master Gardeners event calendar and links at loudouncountymastergardeners.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.