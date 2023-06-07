Loudoun County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program returns this Friday, June 9.
Participants can pick up a challenge card at their local library branch with this year’s theme, “Voyage Through Time,” to track their progress in travel-themed programs, writing workshops and challenges all summer. Completed cards can be submitted online by Monday, Aug. 14 for a pair of tickets to see a Washington Nationals game and an entry for a grand prize raffle.
The nine-week event marks the Summer Reading Program’s return to library branches after moving offsite and online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thrilled to bring LLF-sponsored programs back to the branches for the first time since 2019,” Division Manager of Programming and Community Engagement Susan VanEpps said. “As precautions have lifted, Summer Reading Program is a perfect way to encourage customers to make coming to the library a regular part of their routine again.”
Find more information and register online at library.loudoun.gov/srp starting Friday, June 9.
