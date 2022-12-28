Loudoun County has opened five Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites across the county through Jan. 20, and the Town of Leesburg’s trash collector will pick up and recycle Christmas trees on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 9.
Both are only accepting live trees and wreaths, not artificial trees. Remove all ornaments, lights, wire, tree bags, etc. Those may be disposed of separately with regular trash.
Trees may be dropped off for recycling at:
- Leesburg: Loudoun County Landfill Recycling Center, 21101 Evergreen Mills Road, Leesburg, Open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lovettsville: Game Protective Association, 16 South Berlin Pike, Lovettsville, Open daily
- Purcellville: Franklin Park, 17501 Franklin Park Drive, Purcellville, Open daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- South Riding: Town Hall, rear parking lot next to tennis court, 43055 Center Street, South Riding, Open daily
- Sterling: Claude Moore Park, 46150 Loudoun Park Lane, Sterling (Use Loudoun Park Lane entrance, follow signs for ball fields.), Open daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information about the Christmas Tree Recycling Program and other Loudoun County recycling programs is available at loudoun.gov/recycle.
Tree vendors operating in Loudoun County with leftover trees may recycle them at the Loudoun County landfill for $68 a ton fee. Netting, rope, wire, tags and other items must be removed and disposed of prior to recycling. Go to loudoun.gov/landfill or call 703-771-5500 for more information.
Trees collected by Loudoun County will be converted into mulch, which is available to Loudoun residents for free year-round at the Loudoun County landfill.
Meanwhile for Leesburg residents, the town’s trash contractor, Patriot Disposal Services, will collect trees curbside on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Monday, Jan. 9. Place trees at the curb the night before collection day.
After those dates for recycling, town crews will collect trees that are less than 8 feet tall and with trunks less than 6 inches in diameter during the regular town brush collection pickups. Trees should be set out on Sunday evening for same week collection.
For more information, go to leesburgva.gov/christmastreerecycling.
