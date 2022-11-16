Loudoun County has begun phasing in the largest update to its transit system in more than a decade with the opening of Metrorail’s Silver Line extension into Loudoun on Nov. 15.
The county plans 21 new Silver Line bus routes and 156 new bus stops.
Facing a driver shortage, the county will initially provide limited bus service, and some routes will be served by vans. Service could be further impacted if Loudoun Transit workers strike as part of their ongoing battle with county contractor Keolis.
The new bus routes will take passengers to and from the Ashburn and Loudoun Gateway stations in Loudoun County, and to and from the Innovation and Reston Town Center stations in Fairfax County. Paratransit bus service with ADA-accessible buses is also available within three quarters of a mile of all the new routes.
For details about each route, including the location of bus stops, times of routes and maps of routes, go to loudoun.gov/silverlinebusroutes.
Additionally, the Broadlands and Loudoun Station park and ride lots close permanently on Nov. 16. Find other lots at loudoun.gov/facilities.
Regular updates will be posted at loudoun.gov/buschanges, and riders can sign up for alerts at loudoun.gov/rideralerts.
Riders can also plan their trip using Metro’s Trip Planner at wmata.com/tripplanner, which includes both Metrorail and bus service.
