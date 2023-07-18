The Loudoun County Solid Waste Management Facility on Evergreen Mills Road temporarily stopped accepting waste oil earlier this month after discovering a leak in the oil collection tank, which could take several months to replace.
Beginning July 19, the landfill is accepting limited quantities of waste oil. Customers may bring up to five gallons per week of waste motor oil, engine oil, heating oil, hydraulic oil, kerosene, lamp oil, power steering fluid or transmission fluid. Gasoline is not accepted.
The landfill annually recycles more than 40,000 gallons of oil and related fluids at no charge, according to the county.
The county encouraged landfill customers to contact local auto parts stores for other options to recycle motor oil. Updates will be posted at loudoun.gov/landfill.
