The operators of Loudoun County’s Homeless Service Center have received a $451,000 Homeless Reduction Grant through the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced the disbursement of $12.9 million statewide.
Fairfax-based ShelterHouse took over operations at the Loudoun center in February 2022. The program helps homeless families find permanent housing and works to prevent at-risk households from becoming homeless.
The state grant is targeted to support the Rapid Re-Housing Program that quickly connects those experiencing homelessness to permanent housing through individualized assistance packages, including time-limited financial assistance and targeted supportive services.
The grant was the fifth largest among 68 awarded around the commonwealth. The Virginia Housing Trust Fund is funded through the General Assembly and the grants announced March 13 represent 20 percent of this fiscal year’s appropriation. The remaining funds will be targeted to support the production of new or rehabilitated housing units through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing Program.
“A critical element of our pursuit of new businesses in the Commonwealth is the housing needed to support these economic development efforts,” Youngkin stated in the announcement. “This funding will help us protect our most vulnerable populations, address Virginia’s housing supply problem and ensure that homelessness in the Commonwealth is rare, brief and nonrecurring.”
In the interest of full and fair reporting: The $12.9 million of funding is >50% higher than last year under the previous administration.
Hard times are here, folks. You just need to look around to see it.
