The Loudoun County Health Department has opened a second office for the Women, Infants, and Children Program, in Leesburg. The department is also phasing back in in-person services for the program, which had closed the office in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new Leesburg office is at 50 Sycolin Road. The existing Ashburn office is at 45201 Research Place, Suite 120.
Virtual services remain available as in-person appointments are phased in. Select in-person services will be available on Tuesdays through June 27, with in-person services expanding to Thursdays on July 6, and full services available in-person Monday-Thursday starting Aug. 9. Fridays will remain reserved for virtual appointments.
All services are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 703-777-0239.
WIC offers food assistance and nutritional counseling and education to pregnant or lactating women, infants, and children five years old and younger who meet income, medical and/or nutritional eligibility requirements. More information is online at loudoun.gov/wic.
