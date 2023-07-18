The Loudoun County Health Department is under the administration of the county government, completing a process that began in 2020 aiming to serve Loudoun residents better and make the department more efficient.
In 2021, the county sought and received approval from the Virginia General Assembly for the authority to operate and locally administer the Loudoun Health Department. Under an agreement between Loudoun County and the Virginia Department of Health, the department officially transitioned to local administration on July 1. Previously, the department was split between local and state employees, causing disparities among staff salaries and benefits, and duplication of administrative work.
With the transition, about 50 former state employees now work for the county government, joining other department employees who already worked for the county. All now report to the county administrator.
Local control also gives the county government direct control over the department’s budget and programming, with an aim toward more responsive programming to suit the needs of Loudoun’s residents and businesses and the priorities of the county board.
“While administration of the department has moved from the state to the county, our mission remains the same: to provide health services that enhance and ensure the health of everyone who lives in, works in and visits Loudoun County,” Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend stated. “We will continue to work with our partners in the community to protect the environment, prevent the spread of disease and promote health.”
“The local administration of the Health Department is something the county has been working toward for several years and I am pleased to see this come to fruition,” County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “I look forward to the increased efficiencies and the elimination of any disparity between state and county employees.”
With that change and other annual budget growth, the department’s local budget grew from $8 million in fiscal year 2023 to $15 million in FY2024. The department’s revenues are expected to grow from $7.7 million to $10.3 million as the county takes on revenues and grants that previously went to the state, and the state pays the county $1.95 million as part of the Cooperative Budget. Previously the county paid the state that amount.
Loudoun becomes the third locally administered health department in Northern Virginia, after Arlington County and Fairfax County health departments, which have long been locally administered. The 2021 legislation also allows Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park to locally administer a health department. The City of Alexandria also now has the enabling legislation for local administration of its health department.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/health.
This article was updated July 18 at 3:34 p.m. with budget information.
(10) comments
A blatant power grab. Randall was instrumental in the damage done to small business in Loudoun County throughout the pandemic and responsible for implementing draconian measures without any data relating to Loudoun County. Her federal ambitions payed a key role in those decisions.
Excellent move to focus on prevention in our community; and will save money.
Remember when this guy blamed little kid's Halloween parties for some alleged uptick in covid, but wouldn't tell us where they happened?
Zero credibility.
I am sure this new agency will be run as efficiently as Metro and with all the dedication and compassion the public schools lavish on parents and students. What could possibly go wrong?
This is a great move!! As noted, the county will now control the budget and improve operations with Dr Goodfriend. It is not a question of how much it will cost but how much will relationships improve. Contrary to what others (who have not used their names) have commented on, Dr Goodfriend was very accurate, open and honest in all actions during the COVID period. For example, I received prompt replies to all my three queries. Tony Fasolo
He pushed masks and jabs.
If you have the luxury of not worrying about costs, then more power to you. But that simply isn't the case for the vast majority of Loudouners. Every single dollar this BoS spends, or commits to spend in the future, will have a direct economic impact to everyone in the county. The county budget is totally out of control.
This was one of the very FEW areas of BOS commitment 4 years ago and it was not Done! How can one consider mental health services to be FAIR when counseling needs are DENIED just because a potential patient/resident had seen a psychiatrist prior to requesting counseling services???? For me that level of means testing is anti-community! Promises made and NOT KEPT!
10 million a year and now Randall can give Goodfriend the toddy, Fauci type money. He was incorrect all through covid but did her and the democrats bidding, cheap masks for sale anyone?
Still no reporting of how much this will cost Loudoun taxpayers...
