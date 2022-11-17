Loudoun County will offer grants to businesses with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename, to help cover the extra costs those votes created for those businesses.
Supervisors on Nov. 15 allocated $443,250 for the Road Renaming Business Assistance Program, allowing businesses to apply for grants to offset the costs ranging from new business cards and letterheads to roadside signs and vehicle graphics, where those will have to be updated to reflect the businesses’ new street addresses.
The grants could provide some relief for homes in Hillwood Estates neighborhood near Round Hill, and on Jeb Stuart Road, Fort Johnston Road, Rt. 7 and Rt. 50. In Hillwood Estates, the roads were named for Confederate military leaders, Rt. 7 is named for segregationist Virginia lawmaker and governor Harry Byrd who led “massive resistance,” and Rt. 50 is named for Confederate cavalry colonel John Mosby.
Supervisors have voted to rename all of those. Both Rt. 7 and Rt. 50 will again bear the names they had before the General Assembly renamed them for Byrd and Mosby in 1968 and 1980. Rt. 7 will be renamed Leesburg Pike, already its name in Fairfax County, and Rt. 50 will be renamed Little River Turnpike. The timeline for finalizing those name changes depends on the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The new names for the remaining roads have not yet been decided. One road in Hillwood Estates will not be renamed—Mosby Court is entirely within Round Hill town limits, and the Town Council voted not to change the name at the request of residents living on that cul de sac.
The grants will also be available to addresses on two other roads that were recently renamed, Compass Rose Court in Sterling and Vilgrain Farm Lane in Aldie. Formerly Leesburg Court and Little River Lane, they apparently were renamed to avoid confusion with the renamed Rt. 7 and Rt. 50. The county by policy avoids duplicate and similar road names to ensure emergency responders arrive at the correct address.
The grant fund size is based on county staff members’ estimates for how many businesses will be affected by the renaming and the costs they will incur as a result. In April, they surveyed businesses in the affected area, finding the vast majority were small businesses, and 60% had less than 10 employees. They also surveyed businesses about the costs they expect to see, as well as getting quotes from marketing, printing, and graphics companies.
County staff members estimate around 345 businesses in total will be affected. The grants will be available in different amounts depending on the type of business.
Home-based businesses may be eligible for grants of $500, and non-home-based businesses for $750. Proof of the required changes may be required.
Non-home-based businesses will also be able to apply for additional reimbursement up to $2,000 with receipts. And another grant of up to $5,000 will be available to business owners with freestanding signs or vehicle signage that needs to be updated, with receipts and photographs of the outdated signs required.
To qualify for the grants and reimbursements, businesses must also be current on their county taxes and have a current business license or get verification from county staff after they apply that a license is not required.
The program cost also factors in $12,000 for mailings and setting up the online application with the Department of Economic Development’s grant management software provider.
“People who looked like me driving down streets named after people who would have been more than happy to keep them enslaved is not something that I will ever, ever, ever think is OK,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), a Black woman, said.
Supervisors voted 8-0-1 to approve the grant program, Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) off the dais. The grants are expected to be available between April and May of 2023.
The county maintains a webpage with updates on the ongoing work to rename those roads at loudoun.gov/roadrenaming.
