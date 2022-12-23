Loudoun County government has again received a clean opinion from its third-party auditors.
The county’s auditor, Cherry Bekaert LLP, annually examines the county’s financial statements, accounting and controls against standards promulgated by the Comptroller General of the United States and the state’s Auditor of Public Accounts. The firm reported it found no material problems in any of those.
The county government, including the school district, also reported a growing net positive position, with a net positive position that grew $251.1 million or 11.8% over last year to $2.4 billion. The county has an outstanding debt of $2 billion.
The county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report is online at loudoun.gov/financialreports.
We see stories every day about the BoS and SB finding new and creative ways to set taxpayer money on fire. Yet never any talk about controlling spending. Or reducing the tax burden. When will fiscal responsibility become a core principle of Loudoun's "leaders?"
