The deadline to pay the first-half real property tax is Monday, June 5.
Payments received or postmarked after June 5 will incur a 10% penalty and interest. The due date will not be extended for bills where assessment questions have been filed with the Board of Equalization. Taxpayers who are having financial difficulties may contact the Office of the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656 for assistance.
Payments can be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes, by phone to 1-800-269-5971, or to a Treasurer’s Office or by mail: County of Loudoun, P.O. Box 1000, Leesburg, Virginia 20177-1000.
With questions, call the Loudoun County Treasurer's Office at 703-777-0280 or email taxes@loudoun.gov. For information about Real Property Tax Relief for the Elderly or for Disabled Persons, contact the Tax Exemption and Deferrals Division of the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at taxrelief@loudoun.gov or by phone at 703-737-8557, or go to loudoun.gov/taxrelief.
