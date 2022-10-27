The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System and the Loudoun Career Firefighters Association have announced they will participate in the 75th Annual Toys for Tots Campaign.
“We are thrilled to once again participate in this wonderful program and have opened all of our fire and rescue stations across the County as collection points,” System Chief Keith H. Johnson stated. “The generosity of Loudoun’s residents will help put smiles on the faces of many, many children this holiday season.”
Toys for Tots donations can be dropped off at any Loudoun Fire-Rescue station, or the headquarters at 801 Sycolin Road in Leesburg, from Oct. 25 through Dec. 8. To donate online, go to loudoun-va.toysfortots.org and click the red “Donate Local” button.
For more information, contact the LC-CFRS Toys for Tots Coordinator Technician Rob Boyer at 571-258-3723 or email rob.boyer@loudoun.gov.
