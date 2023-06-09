Design work continues on plans to widen Rt. 15 between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road north of Leesburg, with the Loudoun County design team moving toward approvals for their design for the first phase of the project.
The first phase of the project will widen Rt. 15 to four lanes from Battlefield Parkway to Whites Ferry Road. The design team is now seeking approval from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Town of Leesburg and the county’s Department of Building and Development. The project team is also coordinating with utility companies to relocate affected utilities, the county reported.
It’s the first phase of larger plans to widen Rt. 15 to four lanes north to Montresor Road. Plans also include floodplain alterations, a new bridge over Limestone Branch, building a roundabout at Montresor Road, and a shared use path along the road from along North King Street from Dry Hollow Road to Rt. 15, then along Rt. 15 to Montresor Road.
The county plans to begin acquiring land for the project this summer.
For more information and to sign up for updates go to loudoun.gov/route15northwidening.
Great pre-election messaging but this has been budgeted and approved for YEARS! How about paving service roads aligned with Route 15 so residents can get to and from Leesburg without having to wait on what is now highly predictable bumper to bumper traffic we see every evening all the time the construction is occurring or do it at night!
