The Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on its proposed ban on private ownership of certain exotic and venomous species Feb. 15 at 6 p.m.
Members of the public may provide feedback by signing up to speak at the public hearing at loudoun.gov/signuptospeak, by contacting the board at bos@loudoun.gov or 703-777-0115, and by commenting online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit breeding and private ownership of some types of exotic and venomous animals like wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders. Similar ordinances exist in the Town of Leesburg and Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
The ordinance excludes entities with state or federal license or permits to house those species, such as zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators. It would also allow current owners of those animals to keep them but would require they be registered with the county. Violating the ordinance would be a Class 4 misdemeanor with a fine of up to $250.
The ordinance arose in response to first responders encountering venomous or other potentially dangerous animals on calls, including an incident in which Officers from the county Department of Animal Services and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources responded to a property with three alligators, a caiman, and seven venomous snakes. One of the alligators wandered off the property and went missing for more than a week, during which time it was spotted from a nearby vineyard.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
