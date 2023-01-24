The Loudoun County Electoral Board on Jan. 12 voted to end Sunday early voting in Loudoun after two years.
A Loudoun Office of Elections report noted in 2021, 693 voted on the single Sunday of early voting, and in 2022, 387 people voted on Sunday.
The decision drew swift condemnation from Loudoun Democrats. The Loudoun County Democratic Committee noted the decision came at the first meeting of the three-member panel that has a Republican majority.
“Nationally, Republicans’ voter suppression efforts have made clear their disdain for allowing every eligible person to exercise their franchise. Thus, it could have been predicted that the Electoral Board would take the opportunity at their very first meeting of the new year to end Sunday Voting, one of the few procedures under county control,” the committee wrote in a press release.
At the Jan. 17 Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said she was “appalled” at the Electoral Board’s decision. She pointed out Sunday voting was only available at one location and said it should have been expanded to more locations.
“This is blatant voter suppression from a party that knows they cannot win in Loudoun County on the issues,” she said.
