The Loudoun County Disability Services Board is seeking nominees for the 2023 Full Accessibility and Inclusion: Moving toward Equity or FAIME Awards, which honor businesses and organizations that go above and beyond to recruit, hire, train and promote people with disabilities and that have an inclusive workplace and business model.
Nominees must demonstrate a commitment to hiring people with disabilities, to providing accommodations in the workplace and to offering people with disabilities professional development opportunities so they can grow their skills. Nominees may be for-profit or nonprofit businesses and organizations, but may not be government agencies, nonprofits or businesses whose mission is to provide services to people with disabilities. Businesses and organizations may nominate themselves.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 23.
Winners will be notified in July and an awards reception will be scheduled in October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
Find more information and make nominations at loudoun.gov/FAIMEAwards.
