Construction crews working on the Loudoun County Courthouse expansion project at the corner of Church Street and Edwards Ferry Road in downtown Leesburg recently hit a milestone, finishing the interior framing and utility rough-in.
The project is the design and construction of a new 92,000-square-foot District Court building and renovation of existing courts facilities. Work to install drywall, door frames and window glazing is nearing completion on all levels, a permanent power connection has been established, and crews have begun to install elevators and paint interior walls.
The tunnel connecting the new building to the existing courts complex is complete, but Church Street from Market to Cornwall remains closed while utilities are installed.
The new courthouse building is expected to open this year. For more information go to loudoun.gov/courts-expansion.
