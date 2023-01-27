The county will move toward joining the Virginia Statewide Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy or C-PACE Program, following up on Loudoun’s local version of that program.
The program helps commercial, non-residential property owners get low-cost, long-term financing for energy efficiency, water efficiency, and renewable energy improvements to their buildings. The private-sector loans are backed by voluntary special assessments liens levied by the county against the borrower’s property and run with the property if it is sold. Loudoun launched its C-PACE program in 2019.
The Virginia Department of Energy now sponsors a voluntary statewide C-PACE program to provide a more standardized approach and encourage more private sector lending, administered by the same nonprofit that administers the county’s program. County staff note it has substantial similarities to the county program.
Supervisors on Jan. 17 voted 7-0-2, with Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) and Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) absent, to take steps to join the state program. County staff will now work to advertise a new public hearing, repeal the current county ordinance for a local program, and propose a new ordinance joining the state program.
It is clear no one can afford to waste money like our government does on green energy!
