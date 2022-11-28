Loudoun County will host a meeting on plans to build a new Philomont Fire and Rescue station on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Park Performing & Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane in Purcellville.
The county plans a new 18,500-square-foot fire and rescue station on seven acres at the current Philomont horses show grounds, plans which have remained controversial in the village. According to the county fire department, the current station is not safe by modern standards, with equipment bays too small for larger modern vehicles; and not enough space for proper decontamination, sleeping and exercise spaces, sex-separated showers and lockers; and an inadequate fire protection system.
However some in the community have pushed the county to renovate the existing station, which a county study found would be feasible and could make the station safe, but would be more expensive. Supervisors elected to stick with plans to build on the horse show grounds, which the Philomont Volunteer Fire Department owns.
At the meeting Dec. 8 county staff members will present a site plan and preliminary building illustrations with options, seeking public feedback. To learn more about the meeting or offer comment online, open through Jan. 5, visit loudoun.gov/philomontstation.
