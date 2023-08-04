The county government is moving ahead with environment-friendly projects like hiring a new position to oversee the county energy strategy, setting up a green bank to help finance clean energy projects and a broad study of the county’s tree canopies.
The work is part of the county’s wide-ranging Environment and Energy Work Plan, which supervisors adopted at the environmental summit in July 2022.
“I’m very happy to say that this work plan involves multiple departments, some of which are here tonight—Housing and Community Development, Building and Development, Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure, Economic Development, non-profits such as Habitat for Humanity, community housing partners, the Chamber of Commerce, HOAs,” County General Services Assistant Director Marc Aveni told the county Transportation and Land Use Committee July 19. “So, there is truly a community effort to do this work, and as well there should be, because this involves energy and environment throughout the county.”
Much of that work involves the county government making its own operations more eco-friendly. At the top of that list was hiring a new Energy Program Manager to oversee implementing the County Energy Strategy, another component of the government’s environmental efforts. Aveni said county staff expect to have that new hire on board quickly.
The county also now has an Employee Energy Conservation Committee, a committee of county employees suggesting other ideas for energy conservation.
Later this month, proposals will be due to the county for renewable power purchase agreements, in which a company would install renewable energy generation like solar or wind on a host property, also getting any associated tax credits or incentives, then sell that energy to the host typically at lower rates than local utility rates.
And the county has conducted an energy audit of the government center in Leesburg, with an eye toward renovations such as windows, LED lights, and other energy efficiency work.
“We have plans to look at all county buildings through this audit and make recommendation for renovations we could do,” Aveni said. “This will not only save us money, save us energy, but also make the buildings more comfortable.”
Outside the walls of county government, Aveni said county staff have also been working with the Data Center Coalition and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory toward green energy for the energy-hungry industry.
“Many of our data centers on their corporate websites state that they are procuring renewable energy from outside the county,” Aveni said. “We don't have way to account for that, so we want to look at a way to account for that. We also want to look at the potential for some clean energy sources of other than diesel generators, which run as back-ups.”
And the county has worked to develop a watershed management plans and make them publicly available, and work to refine those plans is ongoing. Also, the two current watershed management plans only cover a portion of the county, and county staff and the Environmental Commission this year are expected to consider the next watershed to study. And this fiscal year supervisors provided funding to bring those plans into neighborhoods.
“We're going to look to implement some of the recommendations in those plans in neighborhoods,” Aveni said. “This could be working with HOAs to do things such as tree planting, buffers, pet waste stations, all things which are good for the environment and good for water quality. “
This fiscal year county staff also hope to hire a consultant to create a tree canopy baseline study, giving them a better understanding of what resources exist in the county today and the impacts of development and government policies.
And county staff are working toward one green project that could also mean fewer accidents on the road—developing wildlife corridors to guide animals to safe road crossings, such as an underpass. Aveni said the county is currently looking at animal collision hotspots.
