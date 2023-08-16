County budget staff members are forecasting a return to pre-COVID norms according to a recent presentation to the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee.
Budget officers and supervisors begin preliminary budget discussions almost as soon as the previous budget begins—in this case, almost a full year before fiscal year 2025 will begin on July 1, 2024. And while those discussions are somewhat speculative, with another year of economic changes still to come, and despite long-running speculation about a possible recession, Management and Budget Director Megan Bourke told supervisors her office is looking ahead to economic growth.
“Moderate or slower growth is projected, but it is growth nonetheless,” she said.
Loudoun’s Gross Domestic Product, the dollar value of the goods and services produced in an area, is expected to outpace the country, state and region as usual. Early estimates from Moody’s Analytics put Loudoun’s GDP growth at 4.3% in fiscal year 2025, compared to around 2% for the U.S., Virginia and the Washington, DC, region. That’s down from 4.6% expected in Loudoun in the current fiscal year 2024, up from 2.3% in FY23 and well down from the pandemic-era 8% in 2022.
County staff noted that growth is also about 1.5 points lower than the last pre-pandemic fiscal year, 2019.
Loudoun’s employment growth, while also well ahead of the country, state and region, is expected to slow from 3.2% this fiscal year to 2.2% in FY25.
And the forecasted median price of a single-family home is expected to stabilize, with 0.1% growth forecasted in FY25. That compares to 15% growth in FY21, and a 2.6% drop in FY24. Similarly, inflation is projected to continue its drop from a high of 6.4% in FY22 to 2.3% in FY25.
“Overall, at this point in the budget process, we are forecasting a typical pre-pandemic revenue picture,” Bourke said. “While our numbers indicate a slower rate of growth is projected for residential values, please recall that the growth in this sector was at record highs over the last few years.”
County staff members are expected to provide the first estimated forecasts of FY2025 revenues in October, the same time the finance committee will make the first recommendations on budget guidance. The full Board of Supervisors will consider that advice when it give their directions to the county administrator on preparing a budget proposal.
The next county budget also faces some uncertainties, especially this far out, including the risk of a recession and volatility in the county’s data center tax base. And the county can expect new expenses, including not only funding the school district and possible impacts from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s projected $750 million budget deficit, but new county initiatives like collective bargaining with county employees and a possible Purchase of Development Rights program.
How about a budget that focuses on the minimal essential to do the job as opposed to a budget that spends money on every thing the BoS and the LoCo School Board can dream up (aka The Good Idea Fairy)? We don't need "nice to have" any more; we need to focus on infrastructure so people can get around more easily. I have no doubt the LoCo schools could take a 10% cut and no one would miss it. For goodness sake, stop the "nice to do" and "nice to have" and put money aside for disasters that may occur or better yet, put money aside so that every student who focuses on STEM and has good grades can go to college and not have student debt. Now that's an investment worth making for the future of LoCo.
