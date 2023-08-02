Loudoun supervisors have set county staff members to work writing an ordinance specific to an unfinished, abandoned hotel project in Chantilly, aiming to force the property owner to clear the site.
Plans for the 161,000 square foot Sheraton Dulles South on Lizzio Center Drive just off Tall Cedars Parkway were approved in June 2008, with 243 rooms and a banquet hall. However, construction stalled in 2009, and the property was sold out of foreclosure in 2011 and then sold again in 2013 to the current owners. The lot has remained mostly unchanged during that time and county staff members have noted evidence of people frequently going into the property.
County staff members advised the board the county’s blight and nuisance ordinances do not apply to the property; now the county will pursue writing a standalone ordinance specific to that property. County staff members advised there is still a legal question around whether the county can force the structure’s demolition, depending on whether the structure might endanger public health or safety. They recommended contracting an engineer to assess the structure before passing the ordinance.
Supervisors voted 8-0-1, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent, on July 18 to start work writing that ordinance, and to estimate the cost of enforcing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.