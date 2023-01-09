Loudoun County is seeking public comment on a proposed new local ordinance that would prohibit private ownership of certain exotic and venomous animals.
The current draft of the ordinance would prohibit owning animals like wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders. It also prohibits breeding those animals. And it would allow current owners of those animals to keep those animals through the animals’ natural lives, but would require those animals be registered with the county. The proposed local ordinance exempts entities that are licensed or permitted through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources or other state or federal agencies, like zoos, exhibitors or rehabilitators.
Illegally owning one of those animals would be a Class 4 misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $250. Similar ordinances already exist in the Town of Leesburg and Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Virginia law already restricts private ownership of many other wild and exotic animals, such as big cats and bears.
More information on the proposed ordinance and a link to an online comment form are online at loudoun.gov/Chapter612addition.
The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the ordinance at its meeting Jan. 17. The board at that meeting may vote to advance the ordinance by sending it to a public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.