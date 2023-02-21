The history of some of Loudoun County’s prominent Black families is being told in an online presentation created by the Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information.
The Edds, Ewing and Nokes families, who owned farms in eastern Loudoun in the early 20th century, are featured in a web-based application that combines historic maps, text, photos and audio in an online “story map.”
The story map is based on a presentation at the Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum that includes research from the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s Historic Records Division and information gathered by the Black History Committee of the Thomas Balch Library. Also included are excerpts from a Thomas Balch Library oral history recorded in 2002 with Nokes descendant Carrie Nokes, who died in 2008 at the age of 95. In the interview, Nokes recalled what her life was like growing up in the community known as Nokes, which was named after her family.
To see the “Loudoun County History: The Edds, Ewing, and Nokes Families” presentation and other interactive maps, visit loudoun.gov/historymaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.