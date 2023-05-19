Loudoun County is preparing to launch a new online land management system, LandMARC, to create a comprehensive online tool for accessing, managing and maintaining Loudoun County's land-related information.
The county has not yet announced a launch date. Some services for land development customers will not be available for approximately a week leading up to the launch, including submitting or updating applications, scheduling inspections and submitting payments.
The new system will replace current systems including LOLA and e-Permits.
LandMARC will provide an online portal allowing visitors to submit permit, land development and legislative land use applications; submit electronic copies of plans and other required documentation; track the status of applications and land development projects; request pre-application and pre-submission meetings; request inspections; pay application fees; and access public records related to permits and plans.
For more information and to sign up for updates go to loudoun.gov/landmarc.
