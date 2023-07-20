Loudoun County is offering grants to help businesses financially impacted by the renaming of several streets and roads.
The Road Renaming Business Assistance Program is open to businesses and nonprofits with addresses on roads the Board of Supervisors voted to rename as part of a project to find and rename public facilities associated with Confederate and segregationist figures. The county offers one-time grants and reimbursements for replacing signs. Home-based businesses are eligible for grants of $500, and nonprofits and businesses in commercial spaces are eligible for grants of $750.
The county government is also offering to reimburse up to $5,000 to businesses and nonprofits that need to modify or replace signs, including signs on storefronts and vehicles, which show the full address of the business.
The first phase of grants is now open for addresses on:
- Early Avenue, now Earlybird Avenue
- Fort Johnston Road, now Fort Star Lane
- Fort Johnston Road, now Leeland Orchard Road
- Hampton Road, now Cinnamon Fern Road
- Jackson Avenue, now Honeybee Avenue
- Jeb Stuart Road, now Philomont Road
- Lee Drive, now Turtle Hill Drive
- Leesburg Court, now Compass Rose Court
- Little River Lane, now Vilgrain Farm Lane
- Longstreet Avenue, now Piper Run Avenue
A second phase of grant applications for addresses on Rt. 7 and Rt. 50 will open Monday, Aug. 14. Applications will close Dec. 1.
More information including eligibility criteria and a link to the grant application or online at loudoun.gov/RoadRenamingAssistance.
(3) comments
Once again the LOCO BOS giving away our tax money on a project that was not needed and unwarranted. Hope this wont interfere with Phyllis's travel plans on the peoples dime
How, exactly, are Leesburg Court and Little River Lane are problematic for the kook squad?
I guess spending a 100k in tax money on just two luxury vacays isn't enough waste, fraud, and abuse. Gotta' get those numbers up.
Madness.
