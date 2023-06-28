The waste disposal fee at the Loudoun County Solid Waste Management Facility is scheduled to increase to $71 a ton effective Saturday, July 1, 2023.
The waste disposal fee at the gate will increase from $68 to $71 per ton; all other fees will remain the same, including the minimum charge for waste disposal of $7 per customer. A complete list of landfill fees, including surcharges for specific items including tires, propane tanks and refrigerated appliances, is available at loudoun.gov/landfill.
The fee increase follows the annual financial review by an outside consultant of the landfill’s current and forecasted revenues, expenses and estimated tonnage receipts. The most recent analysis recommends the waste disposal fee be adjusted to remain market competitive and to ensure the long-term viability of the landfill.
More information about the services available at the landfill is online at loudoun.gov/landfill.
