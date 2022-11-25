Loudoun County Transit and Commuter Services invites members of the public to provide comment about their transportation needs and priorities as the county works to update the strategic plans for its transit and commuter assistance programs.
Comment may be provided through an online survey at loudoun.gov/transitstrategicplans, and at a series of listening sessions in November and December.
In-person listening sessions are planned at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Loudoun County Government Center, 1 Harrison Street SE in Leesburg; Monday, Dec. 5 at Woodgrove High School, 36811 Allder School Road in Purcellville; and Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Briar Woods High School, 22525 Belmont Ridge Road in Ashburn. A virtual listening session is scheduled Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Information on attending that meeting and about the strategic planning process is online at loudoun.gov/transitstrategicplans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.