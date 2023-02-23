County staff members are working to maximize the amount of funding Loudoun gets from the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Already they conservatively predict the bill could funnel tens of millions of dollars into local projects, bringing some of taxpayers’ federal money back home.
The bill funds more than 350 programs across more than a dozen federal agencies. Only half of the money has had funding guidance provided or been released. And, county staff members reported, about 40% of the money is up for grabs through competitive grants.
“As the IIJA rolls out throughout the nation, the federal agencies will be looking at complex projects that have really large price tags. And one of the issues that we wanted to make sure we got ahead of was that we would have multi-departmental plans that would help us maximize the organization and the structure of these applications, and also to put those plans into funding goals,” Department of Finance and Budget Division Manager Megan Cox told the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee on Feb. 14. “So, to be able to actually take the hard work that's gone into the [Capital Improvement Program], gone into other board-approved plans, and ensure that we have some funding goals that are associated with those.”
She said county department heads started talking about that plan last April, putting together strategies to align applications for grants to help fund the county’s capital plans with the priorities laid out in the bill and by the Biden administration. That means a focus on fighting climate change, reducing the county’s energy and carbon impact, creating jobs with competitive salaries for American workers, economic strength, and advancing racial equity and equity in access and opportunity focused on underserved and disadvantaged communities, as well as on multimodal transportation and pedestrian access and safety.
Staff members plan a series of issue papers to help the county’s lobbyists, government liaisons, and state and federal representatives make the case for funding Loudoun projects.
They have conservatively programmed $40 million of IIJA funding into the county’s capital budget. Winning more would free up more local funding or debt capacity.
The county has already applied for or is working toward funding on a range of projects through various grant openings, including county energy audits, transition the county fleet to zero-emission vehicles, a W&OD overpass over Sterling Boulevard, multi-modal transportation around the Silver Line, and building portions of Shellhorn Road and Northstar Boulevard.
So when the County department heads promote "advancing racial equity and equity in access" for use of federal funds that's a real good indicator that not only does the BoS need to go but so does a lot of the staff. Getting the federal funds just means the BoS will spend current county budgeted tax dollars on other frivolous pursuits.
Say Buh Bye to that oh-so-low 6.4% inflation rate from last month, which is still nearly 2X the historical rate.
Politicians cannot help themselves.
Per the US Debt Clock site, America has kicked the can for $31,574,516,278,664.00 of past and current deficit spending onto future generations.
Heck yeah! 1 point 2 T T T Trillion! Thank you great grand children! We love you for paying today's bar tab, so we won't have to!
You guys are Grrreat!
