Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land.
The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring the development which is served by Town of Leesburg water and sewer into the town. But those negotiations stalled with the town and county unable to come to agreement around sharing tax revenues from the Microsoft data center at the development.
In September, the town announced it would seek to annex the entire 403-acre development—an adversarial process resolved through hearings at a special annexation court appointed by the state Supreme Court.
After the town announced it would seek annexation, the county reached out to renew talks, Town Manager Kaj Dentler said in September.
But on Oct. 18, with the adversarial action on the table, supervisors voted unanimously to halt any further work on a boundary line adjustment until the annexation is resolved on the advice of county staff.
The town and county had previously agreed on two cooperative boundary line adjustments bringing parts of the development into Leesburg, but only one was seen through the completion. The second adjustment, which would have brought in the Super Walmart and the At Home store, was approved in April but never moved to the Circuit Court for a necessary final approval. Town and county staffers both say the other has been unresponsive.
The town is looking to get in on Loudoun’s data center market, the largest in the world, with the town council also directing town planners to determine which town zoning districts would be best suited for data center development, and to work on design guidelines to make any data centers in the town more attractive than those elsewhere in Loudoun. Town leaders have also argued the Microsoft data center would not have been able to meet its construction and operational timetable without access to town utilities.
Supervisors voted unanimously on Oct. 18.
Leesburg Town Attorney Chris Spera told council members in September that most annexation cases in Virginia are resolved through negotiation and never reach the trial stage.
(0) comments
