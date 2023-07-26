The Board of Supervisors has approved the annual Restricted Transient Occupancy Tax Tourism Grants, awarding $180,832 across 14 grants. The funding is meant to support initiatives and events that bring visitors into Loudoun County and drive tourism spending.
The grants are funded from the county’s transient occupancy tax, imposed on stays at short-term accommodations like hotels, bed and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals.
This year’s grantees include:
- BENEFIT, $25,000, for the annual Crossroads Music Festival
- “BURG” Family Reunion Club, $4,000, for the annual Juneteenth celebration
- Chhandayan, $6,500, for the 2023 Diwali Festival Celebration
- impACT Tours and Travel, $12,500, for an advertising strategy to increase tourism for quarterly wine tours throughout the county.
- Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company, $2,000
- Loudoun County Bed & Breakfast Guild, $25,000, for a map and guide to bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals
- Loudoun Museum, $5,000, to expand outreach and advertising about tours of the county
- Purcellville VA Tag Sale, $15,145, to advertise the 20th anniversary of the Purcellville VA Tag Sale
- Sweet Jazz Festival, $22,500
- Town of Lovettsville, $25,000, for the annual Lovettsville Oktoberfest
- Town of Purcellville, $18,935, for the Purcellville Music and Arts Festival
- Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association, $5,000, for the annual Civil War Conference
- Waterford Foundation, $3,252, to broaden its digital marketing to bring more students to the Waterford Craft School
- Wegmeyer Farms, $11,000, for the Lincoln Strawberry Festival
More information is online at loudoun.gov/tourismgrant.
(1) comment
$25,000 to print maps.
SMH
