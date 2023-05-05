The Virginia Cooperative Extension Loudoun has welcome 22 new graduates into the Extension Master Gardener program, and two new Beginner Horticulturalist Farmers.
Master Gardeners completed more than 65 hours of instruction in horticulture and natural resource management. Their next step will be a 75-hour internship. The countywide volunteer organization has more than 140 active members.
The Beginner Horticulturalist Farmer Program includes 60 hours in classroom and lab learning to provide a thorough understanding of horticulture, including topics like botany, soils, plant disease, vegetables, turf grasses and water quality.
Master Gardeners are trained to serve Loudoun County through a variety of programs, including a landscape help desk, garden clinics, and the demonstration garden at Ida Lee Park.
Learn more at loudouncountymastergardeners.org.
