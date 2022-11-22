County supervisors have approved a contract with Keith D. Greenburg to serve as Labor Relations Administrator, the neutral third party that administers certifying and decertifying bargaining representatives, resolving labor-management dispute, and assisting with selecting mediators and arbitrators as needed.
He was selected after interviewing with a Proposal Analysis Group of representatives from county administration, the county attorney’s office, the Service Employees International Union and the International Association of Fire Fighters, the union representing Loudoun career firefighters. Among other qualifications, he comes with experience serving as the neutral party for impasses in collective bargaining between Montgomery County, MD and the Montgomery County IAFF, as the permanent arbitrator for Maryland Transit Associated and the Amalgamated Transit Union, and on the Personnel Appeals Board of the United States Government Accountability Office.
The county had difficulty raising interest in the contract; a first Request for Proposals got no responses, and Greenburg was the only respondent to a revised second RFP advertised directly to various arbitrator and related organizations. However, the Proposal Analysis Group after interviewing him recommended him unanimously.
The county has set aside $300,000 in annual operating funds to support collective bargaining costs such as Greenburg’s services, which will be used on an as-needed basis.
