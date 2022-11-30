Faced with the prospect of a million-dollar study, the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee is recommending halting work on a program that would see county government buying and managing the Loudoun’s electricity supply.
Under community choice aggregation, the county government would buy electricity for Loudoun directly from power suppliers, rather than through Dominion Energy, while Dominion would continue to distribute the power, manage outages, and bill for its services. That would give the county the choice of what power providers to use for energy within its borders—such as getting more of Loudoun’s electricity from renewable sources. It could also mean lower energy bills in Loudoun as the county creates competition for utility monopolies.
But county staff members noted no other Virginia county has tried community choice aggregation yet, and the prospect raises complicated legal, regulatory, budgetary, and organizational questions. The price of a study to answer those questions was estimated at more than a million dollars. The county staff had recommended taking the bulk of that from the budget’s year-end fund balance.
“That is a lot of money to spend in a time of very tight financial conditions for the county,” committee Chair Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) said.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) questioned whether the county would do better on green energy than utilities like Dominion are now, as well as the effect of the county’s staffing constraints.
“This has been a really active board with a lot of initiatives, and I really think we’re stretching staff pretty thin, and this is a huge initiative,” he said.
“I’m very intrigued by this concept and I do love the idea of us maybe being the first in the state to do it, but given the fact that we are going to have a lot of competition for our fund balance and we are doing a number of other projects with our energy plan and solar and those sorts of things—it’s not that we’re ignoring that issue completely when it comes to energy,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
The committee on Nov. 10 voted 3-0-2, with County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent, to recommend the board instruct the staff to halt work on community choice aggregation.
