The county finance committee has recommended the county withdraw its application to build a new western Loudoun park-and-ride lot in the Town of Purcellville if the town does not act on the long-delayed project by the end of February.
The lot is one of several projects that have now been delayed for years awaiting action by the town government, and one of two that received state SMART SCALE funding. County staff members have warned that failing to use that funding in a timely manner could jeopardize the county’s ability to win that funding for other projects around Loudoun in the future. The state weighs an applicant’s past performance in scoring the competitive applications for those grants.
The finance committee on Feb. 14 voted unanimously to recommend the Board of Supervisors withdraw its application to build the park-and-ride, which would replace the existing lot in town, if the town does not act by the end of February. And, they recommended, if the town does not act by then or denies the application, the county should end commuter bus service to the current lot at the Virginia Regional Transit lot on N. Bailey Lane. The county would let Loudoun County Public Schools, which owns the property, that the county no longer needs to use it. That would also mean returning the $3.6 million in state funding for the new park-and-ride.
Loudoun Transit commuter bus service has been stopped since members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 went on strike in January.
Although similarly delayed plans for a new interchange at Rt. 7 and Rt. 690 are also partly funded through SMART SCALE, county staff members continue to seek ways to keep that project alive. They have contacted the Virginia Department of Transportation both for help with acquiring land from a nearby HOA and to let the state know about the circumstances affecting the normal SMART SCALE timelines for construction.
Design Program Manager Mark Hoffman said the county is looking at various options to keep the project alive, such as replacing the $9.6 million in state funding for the $40.7 million interchange if necessary, or phasing work on the interchange to keep parts of it moving ahead.
Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure Director Nancy Boyd said that could mean removing the interchange’s eastbound ramp from Rt. 7 to Rt. 690, which would be on the land near the Catoctin Meadows HOA that has led to a holdup on that project. That, she said, could possibly be added later while still preserving a project which is “so important” to the regional transportation network.
Other projects in town awaiting government approval include a new Fields Farm Park Road providing access to Woodgrove High School, the Franklin Park to Purcellville Trail, a Rt. 7/Rt. 287 interchange, and the planned Fields Farm Park sports complex.
(1) comment
And why is the County throwing more money at Purcellville with a Rec Center? Time to cut and run as the implosion of the town keeps going. When will the residents there realize it’s time for new leadership instead of the same old cabal?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.