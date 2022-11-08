Residents have been enjoying summer-like weather in recent days, but county leaders are planning for the the much colder days that are coming.
The Loudoun County Hypothermia Prevention Shelter will open Tuesday, Nov. 15, for single adults aged 18 and older experiencing homelessness.
The shelter provides a warm indoor sleeping environment, meals, laundry and shower facilities, and will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night through March 31, 2023. The shelter also provides information on other community resources, such as food, clothing, medical care, mental health care, public benefits, obtaining an ID and job openings.
The Hypothermia Prevention Shelter is at the Loudoun Homeless Services Center, 19520 Meadowview Court in Leesburg. Guests will be asked to store personal belongings, other than limited essential items, in secure storage on site due to limited space. The county forbids firearms and ammunition in the shelter.
The shelter also continues Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -recommended COVID-19 precautions at the shelter, including temperature checks, symptom screenings, frequent hand washing, and requiring masks unless eating, drinking or sleeping.
Free bus rides to the shelter will be provided daily from the Loudoun County Transit Bus Route 82 bus stop across the street from the William Watters House, 22365 Enterprise St. in Sterling, at 5:30 p.m.; and from in front of the Shenandoah Building, 102 Heritage Way NE in Leesburg, at 6:30 p.m. The county will also provide some morning transportation if needed. For more information about transportation call 703-771-5429.
The Hypothermia Prevention Shelter is operated by Loudoun County in partnership with Shelter House and the Loudoun County Continuum of Care. More information about resources for people experiencing homelessness is online at loudoun.gov/homelessservices or by calling 703-777-0420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.