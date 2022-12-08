The Loudoun Coalition on Women and Girls is seeking responses to the Voices of Loudoun Women Pulse Survey. The estimated five-minute survey is 14 questions long.
The commission periodically conducts surveys to identify and monitor issues impacting women in Loudoun. The responses inform the commission’s work and are shared in published reports.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, LCWAG’s community assessments have provided actionable data on the experiences of women in our community,” commission Chair Angela Mitchell said. “Our research scope continues to evolve in response to the challenges and changes that are disproportionately impacting women and girls.”
The commission’s brief earlier this year based on previous rounds of the Voices of Loudoun Women survey identified child care support, employment connections, and access to health care as the top three challenges faced by Loudoun women.
The survey is open until 11:45 P.M. Saturday, Dec. 31. Take the survey at lwcag.org/2022-survey.
(1) comment
Good luck with the survey, ladies! Growing up, I was always taught: "It takes a woman to get things done." And let's not forget Abigail Adams' admonition to President Adams in a heartfelt letter: "Remember the Ladies!"
