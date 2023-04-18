Development industry leaders during a Loudoun Chamber of Commerce event Tuesday pushed for greater flexibility as the county government continues work overhauling the zoning ordinance.
County planners, planning commissioners and stakeholder groups have been working to write a new zoning ordinance to put into law the vision laid out in Loudoun’s 2019 comprehensive plan.
The Chamber event Tuesday, titled “Fixing Loudoun’s Zoning Ordinance,” cast the Zoning Ordinance as a document “in crisis.” But keynote speaker Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd, who is leading the zoning ordinance rewrite, while acknowledging there is work to be done, said it’s not in crisis—it’s in process.
And land use law firm Cooley partner Colleen Gillis toned down that conversation before opening up a panel discussion, which she moderated.
“This is not a slam session on the zoning ordinance rewrite. If you're here for major drama and fireworks, go home, turn on Bravo—you’re not going to see it here,” she said. “What we are trying to do is be a very contributory, beneficial voice in the conversation.”
Gillis, who has represented some of the largest developers on some of the largest projects in Loudoun County, led a panel of other development figures and Visit Loudoun President and CEO Beth Erickson.
She was joined by John Mossgrove, Merrit Properties project manager and co-chair of the Loudoun Government Relations Subcommittee at NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association; Matt Lawrence, associate vice president at consulting engineering firm Pennoni and the Loudoun chapter president of the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association; and Angela Rassas, the vice president for land entitlement at developer Toll Brothers and a member of the county’s Facilities Standards Manual Public Review Committee.
Gillis also prompted panel members to share the best parts of the zoning ordinance rewrite so far. Erickson said Charles Yudd.
“I think when Charles took over the tenor changed, and I think you saw the business community take a deep breath, and that’s been incredibly helpful,” Erickson said.
Mossgrove, whose employer Merritt Properties deals mostly in flex industrial development, said the progress in that section of zoning has been “one thing we got right so far.”
“Whenever the draft first came out, there were a lot of problems with it, especially with the flex aspect. We worked very, very hard with staff, economic development, with our elected officials, our Board of Supervisors, Planning Commissions. We let them know what those issues were, what flex really is about, and the end product is something that is even more flexible than it currently is,” he said.
And with a brand-new comprehensive plan and overhaul of the zoning ordinance, Lawrence pointed to “collaboration and the ability to organize.”
But Gillis suggested developers should be able to propose changes to the county comprehensive plan, and asked panel members to offer some areas of improvement. Mossgrove said work is needed in the details, pointing to one of his company’s projects which he said today includes more than the required amount of open space. Under the new zoning ordinance, he said, the same project would be calculated to have only a fraction of the required amount.
“There's still a lot of work to do in order to get really the calculation aspects right on how to how to balance the requirements, from the open space, to the natural aspects, the environmental aspects, with the development community so we can continue to build buildings so we can continue to get businesses in the county,” he said.
Rassas said it’s also important to zoom out and get the big picture from all the various zoning rules.
“As you implement each one of these requirements section by section, what does that look like on the plan? Is that the intent?” she said.
Lawrence said the various requirements on developers such as open space and parking requirements add up.
“When you start to add up all of the restrictions, your area to develop units decrease, and that can make it difficult to provide the additional attainable units,” he said.
Gillis pointed out a frequent refrain from business interests is the call for “flexibility” in the zoning ordinance.
“The development community talks a lot about flexibility as a pathway to innovate a project, amazing communities and spaces, but I also know that when you talk to the average homeowner, flexibility sounds a lot like ‘blank check,’” she said.
Lawrence said many large developments in Loudoun have had many zoning exceptions and modifications granted. He in those cases, “the perception from the public is we’re asking for something that we shouldn’t be asking for.”
“I think from a flexibility standpoint, I think the development industry, that's what we're looking for,” he said. “We’re looking for the ability to adjust to the market conditions in five, 10, 15 years and not feel like there's a perception that we're getting away with something.”
One attendee said when he tried to expand his business, he was priced out of larger spaces—prices had been driven up by data center developers, who pay top dollar for land where zoning permits data center development. He argued data centers should have their own category of zoning, rather than out-competing every other allowable use in areas where zoning permits them among other uses.
Yudd said that “pretty much hit the nail on the head.”
“I think that we have all seen as a community, the benefits of data center development and the revenue that it has generated. One of the side impacts is exactly what you're describing,” he said. “There is so much competition for the zoning that would support a data center that also happens to be the same zoning to support flex buildings.”
He said the county will likely have to consider comprehensive plan and zoning changes, perhaps creating a distinct zoning district for flex industrial development that does not allow data centers.
“But the supply of land available is the issue, and as that supply shrinks, that competition and price is going to increase,” he said.
And longtime affordable housing developer Kim Hart said he wouldn’t have been able to build the hundreds upon hundreds of homes he has over the past several decades under the proposed new zoning ordinance. Yudd acknowledged there was “a flavor of inflexibility” to the draft of residential zoning ordinances that went to a public hearing.
“When you look at the draft it looks like it's sort of a step-by-step cookbook recipe, and that's great. But if you have to comply with that regulation and you can't, it's hard to get past go,” he said. “So, we do recognize that, there are revisions underway, and I welcome your engagement in the next revision.”
Yudd encouraged attendees to stay involved, with a public hearing scheduled at the Board of Supervisors on July 26, followed by board work sessions.
Erickson, who has been closely involved since the county launched work to write a new comprehensive plan, also urged attendees to stay involved and make sure their voices are heard.
“When I've had to send up a bat signal and reach out to people and say, ‘hey, I need to understand this, and I need to be able to make sure that you're hearing the perspective of the visitor economy,’ those bat signals have been more than answered,” she said.
OK. here we go 6 months before the next election and WE KNOW the real estate development community are the largest donors to campaigns. When do we get leaders who TRULY have the community best interests in mind rather than re-election based on having a war chest? There are so many zoning options to add needed low cost housing without making large high density project approvals it is sad to believe the general public is more concerned with party affiliation than our community. VOTE - VOTE
