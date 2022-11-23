The construction project to expand broadband internet across Loudoun is expected to begin within the first three months of 2023, the county government has announced.
The project, partnering All Points Broadband with the county and electric providers, will install fiber optic cable along existing utility poles. The $61 million project is supported by a $17.5 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative state grant and $12.425 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funding. Preliminary planning, permitting and other work is already underway.
Finishing all connections is expected to take two to two and a half years. More than 8,600 residences and businesses are planned for a connection. More information is online at loudoun.gov/broadbandexpansion.
