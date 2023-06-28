County supervisors will discuss drastically lower standards for the payments developers make to offset their projects’ impacts on the road network.
The proposed new formulas would in most cases be less than half the current standards, and in the case of new apartments would be less than a third as much. That would move more of the cost of county road projects onto taxpayer-funded local, state and federal sources.
When developers apply to rezone land to permit higher-density residential construction, typically they commit to a proffer agreement detailing the payments and work they will do to offset impacts such as on roads and the environment. Current negotiations on the offset for their impact to the road network start at $6,000 a unit, a standard has been in place since 2014 during some of Loudoun’s most intense development, and during a time when the county government pumped hundreds of millions of dollars a year into road projects to catch up on years of state-level inaction.
New formulas would call for different amounts based on unit type, including $1,100 per age-restricted apartment unit, $1,700 per apartment unit, $2,200 per stacked unit, $2,400 per townhouse, and $3,900 per single-family detached home. A county report prepared for the finance committee says those were developed based on average cost per mile for Loudoun to build roads and the number of vehicle trips associated with various housing types.
The proposed changes came from the county Fiscal Impact Committee, chaired by Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn).
“The key to this is we are striving for an objective metric to be able to measure the cost of the development on our road infrastructure, and this is the first, I think, really good attempt to do that,” Turner said during a county finance committee meeting Tuesday, June 27.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the proffer amounts already aren’t enough to offset some projects in areas where the road network is already overburdened and teetering on failure, particularly in the Rt. 50 corridor. He said current policies mean the county can’t easily ask for more from certain projects in those cases.
“I’m kind of stuck, and I feel like all I can do is just reject something outright because it’s adding to a problem that already exists because I don’t feel like our proffer numbers are adequate to really address it,” he said.
Assistant County Administrator Joe Kroboth said the new figures are meant to produce predictable results, and to separate the additional burden of upzoned development from the baseline congestion of by-right development. And he said the method for calculating that cost “needed to be defendable.”
“When we went to the Fiscal Impact Committee for the second time in the past decade proposing a solution, what we kept hearing back from the fiscal impact committee is, ‘this sounds good but you’re skirting around your obligation to provide a transportation network to serve by-right development. When you show us how you can separate your obligations from our obligations and cost out our obligations, we’re happy to buy in,’” he said. “And that is what brought us back to the drawing table to try to find a methodology that connects highway construction cost with the land use that’s being rezoned.”
Several members of that committee represent development interests.
The finance committee voted unanimously to send the proposed changes to the full Board of Supervisors for discussion without a recommendation, as well as deciding against sending it immediately to a public hearing, the final step before adoption.
“I think my issue is I don’t like it, I don’t like the fact that the number’s going down, but I don’t have my own methodology that I can come up with on the fly and say that FIC is wrong and staff is wrong,” Letourneau said.
(1) comment
Local (d)s hate taxpayers.
There can be no other explanation.
