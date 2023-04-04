Loudoun County is seeking applicants to serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals. There is one opening for an alternate member whose term would begin immediately upon appointment by the Loudoun County Circuit Court.
The board hears and decides appeals of administrative decisions and notices of zoning violations, applications for zoning variances, appeals from the county zoning administrator on the interpretation of zoning maps, and applications for special exceptions when structures have inadvertently encroached into a yard or setback. The board meets approximately once a month.
The board has five members and two alternates, who are appointed by the chief judge of the Loudoun County Circuit Court for staggered five-year terms and must be residents of Loudoun County. The opening was created by a resignation and has a term expiring on Dec. 2, 2026.
The deadline to apply is April 24. More information is at loudoun.gov/bza.
Information on serving on other boards, commissions and committees is at loudoun.gov/advisoryvacancies.
