The Board of Supervisors on Jan. 17 voted unanimously for a planned five-cent cut to the county’s personal property tax cut this year, affirming the intent to stick to the cut so the Commissioner of the Revenue can prepare to send out tax bills.
The new tax rate on property like cars, motorcycles, boats, motor homes, and computer equipment—the major source of tax revenue from data centers—will be $4.15 per $100 of assessed value, down from $4.20.
The supervisors’ previous Jan. 3 vote to advertise the lower rate also locks them into the tax cut unless they issue a new public notice for a higher rate. Those advertisements and notifications are typically placed in February to coincide with County Administrator Tim Hemstreet’s annual budget proposal.
Commissioner of the Revenue Bob Wertz said he expects to see car values remain high when the National Automobile Dealers Association releases its annual report.
“I think we’re going to see they are not as elevated as they were last year. They are still historically elevated,” he said.
Wertz may also ask to cut Loudoun residents another break on their car tax, once again considering an assessment ratio. Doing so would mean car owners are only taxed on a portion of their car’s value, a response to continued high car values. He is expected to offer a recommendation in March.
Supervisors first said they would cut the personal property tax rate in 2023 during their last round of budget deliberations. Facing a tight budget, the board’s finance committee in October recommended cancelling that tax cut, but the full board that month voted to stick to its plans for the cut.
When cars cost $3000 the tax rate was 5%. Now, cars are $40,000 and they're going to make it ONLY 4.15% . The county is still making a killing on inflation
