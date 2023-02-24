The Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21 approved distributing just under $2.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to 13 nonprofits, following an arduous process for those application process capped with controversy.
The grants come as nonprofits across the range of safety net services continue to report higher needs, and is the last batch the county’s funding from the federal program. It has also been a long time coming for the nonprofits. The Board of Supervisor’s finance committee began discussing how to divvy up the funds in January 2022. After conversations with nonprofit leaders still facing increased demand, the board in April changed plans from funding colocation of services to funding emergency needs like hunger, domestic violence, mental health and rent assistance. From that pool, $250,000 was also set aside to fund an assessment of childcare needs in the county. The money arrived in June and applications opened in September.
Nonprofits have faced more involved applications and reporting requirements for funding than similar federally funded grants to for-profit businesses during the pandemic. The latest round of funding also comes with strings attached—nonprofits can fall under three separate sets of federal rules for reporting on how they manage and spend the money, including the federal government’s general audit rules for groups getting funding, the Social Security Act, and U.S. Treasury regulations.
The county’s application also involved a range of questions on the impact of COVID-19 on nonprofits’ clients, service population demographics, descriptions of services, evidence of their effectiveness, use of evidence-based practices, service level projections, a sustainability plan, an evaluation of partnerships with the county and other nonprofits, and a review of previous compliance reporting.
At the end of that process, county staff members produced two plans for disbursing funds, recommending one that spread the money among only eight nonprofits instead of 13. That—and discussions in the board’s finance committee about why the five nonprofits in the other plan were left out—led to outcry from some nonprofit groups.
Crossroads Jobs founder and Executive Director Carol Smith called on supervisors and the staff to correct the record from the dais Feb. 21. At the previous committee meeting, she said, county staff members “presented a narrative that the additional five nonprofits in scenario two, including Crossroads Jobs, posed a risk to the county due to their lack of capacity to perform these duties. This narrative was not supported by evidence.”
She said in a follow up meeting with county staff members, “staff emphatically stated that Crossroads Jobs’s performance reporting was above reproach.”
“Our reputation was challenged. I respectfully urge you to ensure that a clear, unambiguous correction to the record is made during tonight’s meeting, both from the dais and in writing,” she said.
A Place to Be, which provides music and performance-based therapy, was another of the five nonprofits cut out in the staff-recommended plan.
“We are requesting that staff clarify to the public that A Place to Be has demonstrated a history of compliance with grant reporting requirements,” Executive Director Judy Hanley said. “Nonprofits rely on their reputations to provide critical safety net services to Loudoun residents.”
She pushed to spread the money further, arguing nonprofits are known for their ability to leverage funding to make money go farther and attract yet more contributions.
“It is important to stress that the population we serve is disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” she said. “A significant number of our clients have special needs. They were not in school, they were socially isolated, they were not able to fully benefit from their [Individualized Education Programs]. They have struggled immensely from the constant changes, fear, anxiety, loneliness and confusion in their lives. We have seen real setbacks for these children and young adults.”
And as has happened before when Mobile Hope was cut out of government funding recommendations, the nonprofit rallied a crowd of supporters to the boardroom—as well as putting out signs on the street in Leesburg.
“It wasn’t until I joined the board of Mobile Hope that I started to understand the importance of the integrated solution and provisioning they give these kids that allows them to move out of the programs of homelessness,” Rob Guerra said. “… If they’ll get through the programs that we require them to get through, we empower these kids to break free from the $7.25 an hour work world, and be able to get themselves either trade school training, educational training, something to help them to break free. If we don’t do that, if we don’t have the funding to do that, homelessness is not going to decrease.”
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out the board has granted Mobile Hope more than a million dollars, including previous ARPA funding, and pointed back to the years of work to create a review process that would get supervisors—and politics—out of nonprofit grant decisions.
“You can’t get into this and play favorites, and that’s the problem for me, and that’s why I have always supported staff recommendations as long as we conduct some oversight of it and it’s valid from a process standpoint,” he said. “I understand there are those who disagree with the outcome of it, but I can’t judge that, because I’m not in the room, I’m not a professional, I don’t know how to judge that. That’s why we have the process set up the way that we do.”
But the board majority broke with the staff recommendation and voted to spread the money among more nonprofits. Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) questioned staff’s work.
“Because I believe the efficacy in the methodology is suspect, the only fair way to do it is to give a little bit of money to every nonprofit that qualified,” he said.
Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) lamented the controversy that accompanies transparency.
“It’s not fun. Plain and simple it’s not fun. I wish the public didn’t see the staff report,” he said.
After a vote to approve the staff-recommended funding plan failed, supervisors voted 7-0, Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) and Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Ashburn) absent, to pass the broader funding plan.
Funding was awarded to Loudoun Hunger Relief, $420,000; Tree of Life Ministries, $148,578; Seven Loaves Services, $16,200; Dulles South Food Pantry, $27,527; Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, $4,860; Mobile Hope, $297,388; Loudoun Education Foundation, $12,960; INMED, $296,188; LAWS, $146,622; A Place to Be, $282,200; Northern Virginia Family Services, $358,373; Crossroads Jobs, $14,361; and Loudoun Cares, $243,042.
(2) comments
The BoS should not be choosing winners and losers with taxpayer dollars. We give to charities of our choice we do not need people with bad judgement skills giving away taxpayer dollars so they can curry favor with organizations.
Not sure what your concern is. This money was given by the federal government to the county government to help non-profits , especially those impacted by COVID-19. Not sure who else would determine who gets these funds besides the very people, we elected to represent us. There are no winners and losers and I do not see how anyone can say that the BOS was trying to "curry favor" with anyone.
