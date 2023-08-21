Loudoun County Animal Services will host free pet adoptions on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event.
Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, including cats, kittens, dogs, rabbits, small pets and livestock. Loudoun Animal Services conducts a standard adoption screening process and most adoptions can be completed in the same day.
The free adoption event comes as Loudoun Animal Services has seen a substantial increase in animal intakes.
“So far this year, we have received over 170 animals through Humane Law Enforcement animal welfare investigations, and our overall owner surrenders are up 42%,” Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard stated. “The increase is staggering, and with many of those animals needing additional medical or behavioral intervention prior to placement, our team is challenged to keep up with the volume.”
All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from Loudoun Animal Services are spayed or neutered and receive a microchip registered to their adopter. Dogs and cats also receive age-appropriate vaccinations.
Clear the Shelters will also feature a kids’ craft station and giveaways for all adopters.
The shelter is located at 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg. Learn more and see available pets online at loudoun.gov/animals.
