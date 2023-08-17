Loudoun County Animals Services will offer a walk-in, low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinic Thursday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Dogs and cats as young as 12 weeks may participate. Pet owners should bring their cats in carriers, and dogs must remain on a non-retractable leash of six feet or less. Visits are limited to 4 pets per family per clinic.
Bringing any prior vaccination records is recommended but not required. Proof of prior vaccination is required to receive the three-year rabies vaccine. Microchips will be free for Loudoun residents and $15 for others; one- and three-year rabies vaccines will be $10; and dog licenses, which run concurrent with the dog’s rabies vaccination, are $10 a year.
The clinic will be at the Loudoun animal shelter, 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg. More information is online at loudoun.gov/animals.
