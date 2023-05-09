Loudoun County Animal Services will host a “Homeward Bound” free pet adoption event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for all available cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, small pets and reptiles.
“The average amount of time it takes an animal to get adopted is continuing to increase,” Animal Shelter Operations Manager Melissa Heard stated. “For example, Sheila the dog has been waiting for over 100 days, while Dolly and Miley the cats have been waiting for over 180 days for a family to come adopt them. We know their future families are out there and we’re hopeful that this event may help find them the loving homes that they have been waiting months for.”
All dogs and cats adopted from LCAS are spayed or neutered, have age-appropriate vaccinations and receive a microchip which is registered to their adopter. Adopters will also receive goodie bags with supplies to help their new pet settle into their home. The standard adoption screening process still applies, and most adoptions can be completed on the same day.
See available pets online at loudoun.gov/animals. The animal shelter is at 42225 Adoption Drive in Leesburg.
