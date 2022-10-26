The Loudoun County Advisory Commission on Youth is conducting a survey to gather information to help inform county leaders when making decisions about services and programs designed to meet the needs of young people in the community.
The anonymous, 10-minute survey is intended for youth in Loudoun County ages 13-22 and their parents or guardians and consists of 25 questions. It asks about activities and interests, drug and alcohol use, mental health and stress management, and online access and activity
Participants are not required to provide any individually identifying information such as their name, home address, birth date, or IP address. The survey is open through Tuesday, Dec. 6. Results will be used to inform the commission’s annual State of Loudoun Youth report.
Find more information and take the survey online in English or Spanish at loudoun.gov/youthsurvey.
More information about the Advisory Commission on Youth, including the 2022 State of Loudoun Youth, is online at loudoun.gov/acoy. More information about youth services is online at loudoun.gov/youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.