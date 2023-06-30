On Thursday crews took down the last toll collection booth on the Dulles Toll Road, as the road switches to pay-by-plate or E-ZPass only.
The last toll booth to come down was at exit 9B onto Rt. 28 north. In total, the Dulles Toll Road staff removed 26 booths.
Toll rates this year went up on Jan. 1 to $4 at the main toll plaza and $2 at the ramps. Manual toll collections ended in April.
Drivers without an E-ZPass device are identified by their license plate and receive an invoice to their associated vehicle registration address. The Washington Metropolitan Airports Authority, which operates the toll road, now also charges an additional $1.60 fee for pay-by-plate transactions. It may be possible to pay a toll before receiving an invoice and additional fee at tollsinvirginia.com.
The airports authority took over the toll road for 50 years starting in 2008 as part of the deal to build the Silver Line extension into Loudoun. The airports authority projects it will be paying off debt on the Silver Line project through that 50-year period ending in 2058, with toll rate increases expected every five years.
Tolls are higher for vehicles with more axles. For three axles, tolls are $8 at the plaza and $4 at the ramps; for four axles, $9.25 and $4.50; for 5 axles, $10.50 and $5; and for six or more axles, tolls are $11.75 and $5.50.
(3) comments
Warning. The Dulles Toll Road charges a modest fee for pay-by-plate, but the Greenway it is directly connected to charges an exorbitant $30 friggin dollars to mail you a bill.
"The airports authority took over the toll road for 50 years starting in 2008 as part of the deal to build the Silver Line extension into Loudoun. The airports authority projects it will be paying off debt on the Silver Line project through that 50-year period ending in 2058, with toll rate increases expected every five years."
Lest' we forget, it was then Gov. Tim Kaine who GAVE the toll road to the airport people as a ATM machine. The original road was supposed to be paid off and the tolls removed. But not when there's money to be made from the tax paying commuters and working folks who have to use the road. This is how government continues their shakedown/theft from taxpayers, and expects us to be thankful to them.
Chris Manthos, you forgot the important part- the why. The state was on the hook for something like 50% of the cost of the Silver line. But instead of using state revenues- you know, a small part of all the excess tax money NOVA sends to Richmond- a bunch of down state politicians got the bright idea to get out from under the cost by giving the road to MWAA. From what I remember, MWAA didn't really want to do this, but they own the underlying land and the state started coming up with some crazy ideas (I think privatizing the toll road- ala the Greenway- was one) that they couldn't/wouldn't go along with. So they took it over. It may not seem this way, but we probably should thank MWAA, because a we would have gotten an even more expensive result without them. The legislature deserves 100% of the blame for this.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.