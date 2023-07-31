JK Land Holdings has completed the conservation easement process with Old Dominion Land Conservancy for four more Loudoun County properties, protecting 745 acres including wetlands, Potomac River frontage, prime farmlands, scenic and historic areas, and forests.
Two of the properties—the Toll House Property on Berlin Turnpike near Lovettsville and a tract on Lost Corner Road near Leesburg—total more than 248 acres and have parts running along the Potomac River. The Toll House Road property includes two islands and has 1,930 feet of river frontage.
Easements also were placed on a 198-acre tract along Charles Town Pike near Hillsboro and nearly 300 acres on Poor House Road near Round Hill. Those properties consist of farmland, wetlands, and mature woodlands, and some have historic structures.
Before being purchased by JKLH, all four properties were being sold for development.
“As a business owner and resident, I am happy that we can bring balance to our region—both in terms of growth and protecting the natural environments that make our county special,” JK Land Holdings CEO Chuck Kuhn stated. “By placing this land into conversation easement, these properties will be protected into perpetuity and ensure our region has more green space and habitats for plants and wildlife.”
Conservation easements are a private legal agreement between a landowner and a land trust that permanently protects land. Owned by Chuck and Stacy Kuhn, JKLH has placed conservation easements on more than 22,000 acres of land.
“Conservation easements are a key way that we can achieve balance between business and preservation. We hope that this remains a viable option into the future as zoning rules are revisited,” Chuck Kuhn stated.
(3) comments
Mr. Kuhn should be commended for his conservation efforts on these parcels. However, it appears he's owned these properties for years, and doing a press release on his conservation efforts now when he's about to ask the county for a large up-zoning a parcel north of Purcellville in the Rural Policy Area seems like more PR than actual "new news."
Of the claimed 22,000 acres, 12,000 is in Colorado - a ranch purchased in 2021 from golfer Greg Norman.
Hey, take a look at the Hidden Lane Landfill property. Wildness that should not be built on, but the supervisors want taxes from the property. Save it as the Kuhn wilderness, please!
