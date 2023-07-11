The Loudoun County Joint Architectural Review Board is seeking nominations for its Community Blue Ribbon Awards, which recognize historic preservation and restoration projects in the county.
Nominated projects should illustrate the preservation of a historic resource, landscape or significant cultural resource. Examples may include a harmonious addition to a historic building, a restoration or rehabilitation project, an adaptive reuse of a historic building, the preservation of a significant archeological site, or some other project which otherwise protects or enhances one of Loudoun County’s historic or cultural resources.
Past winners are not eligible for a second award but projects that were nominated and did not win may be nominated again. Past winners of the Community Blue Ribbon award include the Aldie Mill, the restoration of the Lucketts Community Center and restoration projects at several private residences.
Nominations may be submitted online at loudoun.gov/CommunityBlueRibbonAward by July 28.
Winners will be selected by members of the Joint Architectural Review Board, which includes representatives of the Loudoun County Historic District Review Committee and representatives of the architectural review boards in Leesburg, Middleburg and Purcellville. The awards will be presented in September.
